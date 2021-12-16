THERE are a few changes to services on the buses in York over the festive period.

Bus operator First York has announced its timetable in the lead up to Christmas and the New Year.

For city services from Monday, December 20, the current weekday service will continue but finish earlier, at 8pm on Christmas Eve. Park & Ride is unchanged throughout the week but services will stop at 6pm on Christmas Eve.

There is no service on Christmas Day and Boxing Day on city routes but a special 30-minute timetable will operate on services 7 and 9 on Park & Ride on Sunday, December 26.

The Park & Ride network will resume its usual weekday timetable from Monday, December27 but finish at 6pm on New Year’s Eve.

A Sunday timetable will operate on city routes on Monday and Tuesday, December 27 and 28 and then change to a Saturday service until Friday, December 31 when buses stop running at 8pm.

No services will operate on New Year’s Day, with the Sunday timetable in place on Sunday, January 2 on all routes and remaining on City services for Bank Holiday Monday, January 3 while Park & Ride will return to its Monday-Friday timetable.

The existing timetable will resume on all services from Tuesday, January 4.

Customers are advised to visit the First York website https://www.firstbus.co.uk/york for full details.

As The Press reported earlier this week, First has stepped in to help people access foodbank services in the run up to Christmas.

The firm has joined forces with York Foodbank to provide a special travel service to help people get to important welfare and advice sessions held at its centres around the city during the festive period.

They have arranged hundreds of discounted fares with the charity which can be used to attend meetings with specialist advisors in money management, homelessness, hardship, loneliness and understanding benefits.

The tickets can also be used for emergency food collections for families and individuals who are having to self-isolate due to Covid.

York Foodbank holds four sessions each week which are led by Peaseholme Charity, a small independent charity working with disadvantaged and socially excluded people. Other information is also provided by Citizens Advice Bureau, City of York Council and poverty support groups.

The lead up to Christmas and added pressure on finances, relationships and social exclusion is a time when York Foodbank’s supplies and services are more in demand. Its centres are all served by First York routes.

Session times, locations and bus services are as follows:

Monday 11am-1pm Gateway Centre, Front Street, Acomb YO24 3BZ (Service 1/4/5/5A).

Wednesday 1pm-3pm Living Word Church, 189 Huntington Road YO31 9BP (Service 12/5/5A).

Friday 10.30am-12.30pm Cornerstone Methodist Church, 119 Millfield Lane, Tang Hall YO10 3AP. (Service 6).

Saturday 10am-12 noon The Citdel (Salvation Army building), Gillygate, York YO31 7EA (Service 1/5/5A).