POLICE in North Yorkshire have announced they will once again be carrying out the popular 'Tweetathon' - during which the force will tweet every call that comes into them.

Taking place from 2pm tomorrow (December 17) to 2am on Saturday, North Yorkshire Police will tweet every incident dealt with during a 12-hour period.

Despite recent Government announcements, the force is currently anticipating that people will head out to parties, bars and events over the festive period. Police in North Yorkshire have seen a high demand for calls to service over the last few weekends, especially on Friday and Saturday nights.

This also follows an "unprecedent" six months where police forces across the country, including in North Yorkshire, have seen record numbers of 999 and 101 calls.

The Friday before Christmas, known by some as 'Mad Friday', is traditionally one of the busiest nights of the year for the emergency services.

To deal with the expected high demand, extra police officers will be deployed to the streets of North Yorkshire and additional staff will be working in the force’s Force Control Room.

The control room in York is responsible for handling all 999 and 101 calls in North Yorkshire, in addition to the force’s online reporting service through its website. As well as dealing with members of the public, staff in the control room also deploy police officers and take control of incidents.

Every call that the force’s control room receives during the 12-hour period will be tweeted on the North Yorkshire Police Twitter account @NYorksPolice with the hashtag #NYPfor12.

Superintendent Jason Dickson, head of customer contact and the Force Control Room at North Yorkshire Police, said: "The last Friday before Christmas is always one of the busiest days of the year for the police and we expect this year to be no different. I would urge members of the public to plan their night, look out for each other and enjoy the festivities safely.

“I want to reassure anyone who needs to call the police while the Tweetathon is ongoing that no information will be released that could identify them. We’ll simply be sharing the nature of the incident and our response to it.

“We hope the public will find the tweetathon interesting, eye opening and reassuring.”

The force first took part in a Tweetathon in 2013 when it joined a global event involving police forces across the world.

Their second and third Tweetathons took place in 2018 – one in the summer and one just before Christmas.