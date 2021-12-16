A fundraiser is planned to help the heartbroken York family, whose new restaurant in Walmgate was ransacked earlier this week, causing 'tens of thousands' of damage.

Kindhearted Florencia Clifford of the Partisan cafe/restaurant in Micklegate has organised an event featuring many independent traders, which will be staged at her venue this afternoon (Thursday) from 4pm until 8pm.

It will be held to coincide with the Micklegate Mingle, a free event featuring craft and food stalls, live entertainment, Father Christmas and Fairground Rides in Micklegate.

Florencia says it is "shocking the city has such haters."

She told the Press that her business is keen to help the family, who are renovating the former Spread Eagle pub in Walmgate to achieve their dream of a family Middle Eastern restaurant.

Her business often helps good causes, including the Supper Collective, a charity which produced meals during the lockdowns.

Florencia said she contacted Steve Holding of the Pig and Pastry on Bishy Road and they came up with the idea.

Quickly other independent traders came on board, including the Brew & Brownie cafe of Museum Street, Megan Ponting of the Feeding The Rest supper club, Sketch York, Parlormade Cafe And Scone House in Little Shambles, C&S Sourdough bakery of York, the Flori bakery of Nunnery Lane, and Sophie Smith from BakeHouse in the Barn of Hovingham.

Florencia says the event will feature coffee, hot chocolate, mulled wine and people can "fill their boots with delicious pastries and contribute to the re-build of this beautiful place and help these beautiful people."

Paintings will also be on sale.

She added: "Absolutely everything we raise in the afternoon-evening will go to their fund."

As the Press earlier reported, the former pub in Walmgate was ransacked the venue belonging to Mona Al Maflehi, her husband Rob Fox and her son Tom Yafai.

Rob said the vandalism had 'devastated' the family, who hoped to open the restaurant before Christmas.

Tom said: "“My mother is heartbroken and defeated and it hurts so much to see her like this."

To donate to the family's appeal, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-my-mom-rebuild-her-business?