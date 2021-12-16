A POPULAR club in York is closed today after an outbreak of coronavirus among staff.
Acomb Working Men's Club has had to shut and cancel planned events after a Covid-19 outbreak.
As The Press has reported, York band Skylights were planning to stage a 500-ticket sell out gig there tonight (December 15) with a second gig tomorrow night.
Both gigs have now been postponed until April next year.
A spokesman for the club said this morning: "The club will be reopened by the weekend for normal use as its closed all day today for deep cleaning."
