A POPULAR club in York is closed today after an outbreak of coronavirus among staff.

Acomb Working Men's Club has had to shut and cancel planned events after a Covid-19 outbreak.

As The Press has reported, York band Skylights were planning to stage a 500-ticket sell out gig there tonight (December 15) with a second gig tomorrow night.

Both gigs have now been postponed until April next year.

A spokesman for the club said this morning: "The club will be reopened by the weekend for normal use as its closed all day today for deep cleaning."