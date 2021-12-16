EMERGENCY services were called in after a three vehicle crash.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 6.43pm last night (December 15) to Raw Lane in Ulleskelf near Tadcaster.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Tadcaster responded to reports of an incident requiring scene safety following a road traffic collision.

"The crews closed off the road and assisted police by moving 3 vehicles off the carriageway and to a safe location."