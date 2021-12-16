AN outbreak of coronavirus among staff at a York club means two concerts have had to be cancelled tonight and tomorrow.

Well-known York band Skylights, made up of four friends from the city, were set to perform at Acomb Working Mens Club in York tonight and tomorrow (December 16 and 17), but the band say they have had to cancel.

The club is set to be closed today and tomorrow.

The band had planned to play a 500-ticket sell-out gig at the venue tonight and return again tomorrow, but on their Twitter feed the band said: "Due to multiple venue staff testing positive for Covid, Acomb Working Men's Club is closing for the foreseeable and we are having to postpone this weeks shows.

"Properly gutted, and sorry to all the people who were coming."

The band say the shows will be postponed to April 14 and 15 next year.

They say all tickets will now be automatically rolled over to the new dates and customers will be contacted by email to confirm the changes.

Prior to this announcement, the last year has been an exciting time for the band, playing sell-out shows in Leeds, Manchester and York. They also recently performed their debut arena gig at the homecoming for the Olympic athletes at Leeds arena, and supported renowned York-based band Shed Seven during their gig at Piece Hall in Halifax.

A spokesman for Acomb Working Men's Club said the club will be reopened by the weekend for normal use as its closed all day today for deep cleaning.