UPDATED 2.20PM: The road has now reopened and traffic has returned to normal.
A MAJOR road is partially blocked after an accident this morning (December 16).
Two lanes are blocked with queueing traffic due to an accident involving several vehicles on the M18 southbound after junction 7, the M62 Interchange in East Yorkshire, close to East Cowick and Snaith.
Lanes two and three are currently blocked and drivers are being asked to avoid the area or expect delays.
