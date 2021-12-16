ARMED and unarmed police patrols are being stepped up in the run up to Christmas on the rail network.

Passengers can expect to see a highly visible police presence, including armed and unarmed police officers, across the rail network, according to British Transport Police (BTP).

The force say that, with emphasis on Fridays and Saturdays throughout December, the BTP Christmas operation will see an increase in high-visibility patrols on trains and at stations dedicated to keeping the public safe. The patrols will be in place to tackle anti-social behaviour, sexual harassment and to increase awareness of the 61016 text number for reporting crimes on the rail network.

BTP is also reminding the public to be respectful to rail staff and to adhere to the recently updated health regulations when traveling by wearing a face covering unless you are exempt, as we work together to ensure the railway remains a safe place to travel.

A BTP spokesman said: "We want everyone to enjoy a fun and fabulous festive season but while you’re on your way to bag a bargain, raise a glass and enjoy a tipple or two we’re asking you to play your part in keeping the railway safe this Christmas.

"It’s the season of goodwill so we need you to look out for each other but also to be aware of your surroundings, especially while stations and trains see an increase in passengers.

"It’s really important you let us know if you see something that doesn’t look right. You might see a person who looks vulnerable, distressed or lost, or spot someone acting suspiciously. Nothing should be considered too small or insignificant.

"We want you to look out for the unusual, any activity or behaviour that strikes you as out of place. Report it to us and we’ll do the rest."

Superintendent Dave Rams said: “Our officers are there to make sure you feel safe and know that we are there to protect you. We have a number of resources that help us keep you safe.

“We want everyone to have a safe and happy Christmas and you can play your part by being aware of your surroundings.

“Despite more police officers on the rail network, rail staff and members of the public are our eyes and ears and a major part of the railway family.

“You can report something to us discreetly by using our text number 61016 – save the number to your phone so it’s always there, just in case you ever need it.”