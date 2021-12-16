A SHOPLIFTING granny cried in the dock as she was locked up for Christmas.

Sarah Jane Simpson, 50, had been caught stealing from one shop and handling items stolen from another shop in York on a wholesale basis, the city's magistrates court heard.

Altogether the haul of stolen items in her vehicle was worth £1,800.

She had pleaded to be allowed to keep her liberty so that she could care for her grandchildren, claiming she was the only person who could care for them.

But district judge Adrian Lower sent her to prison for 16 weeks.

"You have a lengthy criminal record almost entirely for stealing from shops," he said.

"You very deliberately came to York despite living in Bradford.

"I have thought about the position of your grandchildren," he said.

"If you are someone who goes stealing when the carer for your grandchildren, that is your lookout."

Simpson, of Sticker Lane, Bradford, pleaded guilty to stealing items worth £525 from Next in Vangarde Shopping Park and having goods stolen from Marks and Spencers.

The court heard police stopped her on the A64 at Bramham as she headed back to West Yorkshire.

She had food worth £165.84 and clothing worth £1,130.58 from Marks and Spencer with her.

In addition to the jail term she was banned from driving for 60 weeks because she had used a vehicle to help her carry out the offences.

She was also ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The judge said Simpson carried out the shoplifting raid on August 8.

She had involved a younger adult member of her family, who had no previous convictions, in the raid.

Simpson had claimed she had invited the younger woman to come to York with her for therapeutic reasons because she had difficulties.

"It was nothing of the kind," the judge said. "Rather than go stealing in Bradford you decided to come to York.

"You should be in no doubt of the effect if you choose to keep stealing from shops.

"Very fortunately the police were able to stop you and the goods were recovered.

"I have to send a very strong message to people like you that if you do this, there is a price to be paid."

A 40-year-old woman from Kirklees appeared with Simpson in the dock, charged with stealing from Next and having items stolen from Marks and Spencer.

Her case was adjourned so the police could be asked if she could get a conditional caution.

She was bailed on condition she does not travel to North Yorkshire.

The judge urged her to accept the caution as, he said, she now knew what happened to people convicted of stealing in York.