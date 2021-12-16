York councillors are being asked to back calls to take action in tackling violence against women and girls.

In a motion to this week’s full council meeting, the Liberal Democrats will be urging all councillors to back a series of measures to tackle “worrying levels of violence and harassment”.

Over the last two years in York there have been 878 sexual offences and 2,278 stalking and harassment offences reported, according to North Yorkshire Police figures.

The Lib Dems are asking councillors to endorse the council’s application to become a White Ribbon accredited local authority.

The White Ribbon campaign is a global movement that encourages people, and especially men and boys, to individually and collectively take action and change the behaviour and culture that leads to abuse and violence.

Councillors will also be asked to undertake awareness training, support the forthcoming North Yorkshire Police strategy to help make York a safer place for women and girls, and encourage local schools and colleges to develop specific policies to tackle harassment of female pupils and staff.

Councillor Carol Runciman, executive member for health and adult social care, said: “In recent years the shocking prevalence of male violence against women has been brought into sharp focus across the country.

“The issues which lead to violence are often systemic. Misogynistic attitudes are unfortunately still present throughout our society, through the media, workplaces, politics and services.”

The council is already working with North Yorkshire Police and organisations such as Independent Domestic Abuse Services, Cllr Runciman said.

“But there is more than can and must be done,” she said.

She added: “We must do all we can as a council and representatives in our communities to champion the rights of women and girls and to tackle violence against them.

“Raising awareness plays a huge part in changing the cultural and social norms which are recognised as being highly influential in shaping individual behaviour, including the use of violence.”

Also at the full council meeting, Liberal Democrat councillors are set to propose a motion which calls for action to clean up the city’s rivers, which had raw sewage dumped in them 2,392 times in 2020, according to data from The Rivers Trust.

Meanwhile, Labour has tabled a motion about the “broken” care system, while also taking aim at the “debacle” of the council transferring its last remaining care home, Haxby Hall, to a private company.

Independent councillor Mark Warters has tabled a motion aimed reducing the number of houses of multiple occupation in residential areas, with a particular focus on student accommodation.