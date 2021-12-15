A MAN from Humberside who sexually abused a young girl in York more than 30 years ago has been locked up for nine years.

Carlysle Noel, 68, from Beverley Road in East Driffield, Humberside, was sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment at York Crown Court yesterday (December 14).

Last month, Noel was found guilty of three counts of indecent assault which occurred decades ago.

He was found not guilty regarding another related charge of indecent assault at the trial, the court heard.

As well as the prison sentence, Noel was also handed a one-year prison release licence and has been made subject to a stringent Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 16 years. He will remain on the Sex Offenders' Register for the rest of his life.

The victim made a report to North Yorkshire Police in May 2020 about the sexual abuse Noel had subjected her to when she was a child.

The force’s Non-Recent Abuse Investigation Team begun a detailed inquiry into the complaint which resulted in Noel being charged in January 2021 with four indecent assault offences that occurred at a house in the York area.

Following the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Alex Jackson said: “This victim has been truly courageous in coming forward to report these harrowing crimes which she has personally endured for three decades.

“More than that, Noel continuously denied all the offences throughout the investigation. He therefore put the victim through the additional trauma of the trial during which she has shown incredible strength to finally see justice being delivered for her.

“Nothing will ever recover the innocent childhood that this sickening man stole away from her all those ago, but I really hope that the outcome at court will help the healing process and be the start of a much happier future.”

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101 if you have been a victim of abuse no matter when it occurred.

You can also make a report online at: www.northyorkshire.police.uk

If you or someone you know are in immediate danger, always dial 999 for an emergency response.