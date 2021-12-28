Generous holidays, sabbaticals and a policy for miscarriage leave have won recognition for a York recruitment firm.

Stroud Resourcing has been shortlisted for two categories in Recruiter Magazine’s Investing in Talent Awards 2021.

The recruitment company which specialises in the healthcare sector, is in the frame for the most effective pay and benefits strategy category, and the best recruitment company to work for, for businesses with under 20 employees.

“We’re thrilled and humbled to be shortlisted for these two awards," said director Joanna Stroud.

"We’ve recently reevaluated our entire pay and benefits strategy, creating a structured career path that promotes professional development, pay transparency and regular salary increases.

"I’m incredibly proud of the entire team here, whose positive attitudes and camaraderie really do make this an amazing place to work.

"On average, we spend around 1,600 hours per year with our colleagues; I’m committed to creating a positive work environment where employees are empowered to take control of their career and use it as a vehicle to achieve their life goals.”

Their annual Investing in Talent Awards showcase the businesses that go above and beyond for their customers and employees, demonstrate clever strategy, and stand out from the crowd.

The benefits package which has seen Stroud Resourcing nominated includes policies for both miscarriage and fertility treatment leave, incorporating fertility support loans, as well as sabbaticals, dental plan, life assurance plan, financial wellbeing planning, 33 days starting holiday, and generous pension contributions.

The company also promotes good relations between team members with a commitment to create a healthy place to work.

Initiatives like an 'all dogs allowed' policy in their office, a workplace wellness programme, and regular team building events have proven popular with employees reporting high levels of job satisfaction.

Stroud Resourcing also have a strong commitment to being part of its local community in York.

Employees are invited to suggest charity activities, which the company then supports. This initiative has most recently seen members of the Stroud team raise money for York Mind, collect donations for a local food bank, and organise a litter pick in a park near their Blossom Street offices.

Stroud Resourcing specialises in headhunting top talent for some of the UK’s most prominent healthcare employers.

Based in York, their team of industry-specialised recruiters work with large and small independent providers in a variety of sub-sectors, for clients including Circle Health Group and HCA Healthcare.

The finals ceremony is on Tuesday, February 1.

Recruiter Magazine is the UK’s biggest trade magazine for the recruitment sector, delivering industry news and business intelligence. Their annual Investing in Talent Awards seeks to showcase the companies that represent the very best of the industry through continuous investment in their teams and strategic innovation.