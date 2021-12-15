POLICE are searching for a missing man who has not been seen since September - and could be in the York area.
Earlier this week, North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for information to help them locate missing man Scott Thompson.
Scott originally went missing in September in the Lincoln area. Despite extensive enquiries being conducted by Lincolnshire Police, he has not yet been located and recent information suggests he may now be in the North Yorkshire area, potentially in York or Scarborough.
In the initial appeal Scott was described as about 5’9’’ in height, with short grey hair and a thin frame. He has a tattoo of a St George’s flag on his right arm and sometimes wears glasses. North Yorkshire Police have since been made aware that he now has a full grey beard and is wearing small, square-framed glasses. It is also thought that he may be living in a tent.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his wellbeing and are asking anyone who has any information or recent sightings to contact them on 101, select option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room.
Any immediate sightings should be reported via 999.
Quote reference number: 12210246396 when passing on information.
