There are “a small number of possible and confirmed cases” of the Omicron variant in Yorkshire and the Humber – including in York – the city’s director of public health said.

In an update given to councillors, Sharon Stoltz urged people not to be “sidetracked” by the reported number of Omicron cases as the actual number was just “the tip of the iceberg”.

This is because identifying the variant requires genetic sequencing that can take up to 10 days – and only around 30 per cent of PCR tests are actually sent for sequencing.

Ms Stoltz referred to reports from South Africa in which scientists are arguing that Omicron represents a milder form of illness.

She said: “It really is important to understand that has not been confirmed – we do not know if Omicron is a midler illness, so it can’t be taken for granted.

“I would encourage anyone listening not to be lulled into a false sense of complacency to assume that Omicron is a milder form of the disease, because we don’t know that yet.”

Omicron is more transmissible than the Delta variant, Ms Stoltz said, with two doses of the vaccine providing “some protection” against it.

“But people need to have that booster dose to have maximum protection,” she added.

Laboratory tests show that a Pfizer booster provides 75 per cent protection against Omicron, with AstraZeneca offering 70 per cent protection.

The health chief added: “Even those people who are vaccinated, you still have to follow the basic infection control advice we’ve been giving throughout the pandemic.”

It was also revealed that there are still around 30,000 unvaccinated people in York.

Ms Stoltz urged people to be “cautious” when meeting family and friends over Christmas.

She said: “The additional ask I would have is for people to be cautious in terms of meeting family and friends over the Christmas period, particularly where there may be vulnerable relatives and friends and it’s a good idea to take a lateral flow test before you meet.

“There’s nothing in the guidance that says you can’t meet. For all sorts of reasons people will want to meet up with relatives and friends over the Christmas period, it’s normal.

“I’m not saying to people that they shouldn’t do that, it’s important for families to meet and I am planning to meet with my extended family, some of whom I’ve not seen for two years.”

On whether Omicron symptoms are different to those of other variants, Ms Stoltz said it was “too soon to tell”, again urging people to test themselves if they felt unwell, rather than trying to second guess whether or not they had Covid.

She added: “It’s very rare you get false negatives from a lateral flow test if it’s taken correctly.”

Council run testing centres offer a collection service for lateral flow tests.

These can be ordered online or by calling the council’s Covid hotline on 01904 551550.

There have been national reports of a shortage of lateral flow tests.

But Sir Chris Wormald, permanent secretary at the Department of Health and Social Care, said the issues lay with distribution, rather than availability.

Sir Chris told the Commons Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday: “The challenge is not a lack of lateral flow tests. The challenge is the distribution system.”

He added: “The limiting factor is the ability to distribute, not the availability. We are expecting to make some announcements later today on that issue.”