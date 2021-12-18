SPORTS teams from a North Yorkshire college have benefited from new sponsored kits thanks to the generosity of both national and local businesses.
The teams from Selby College have secured sponsorship funding from CPI Corporate Solutions, Co-op, Classroom Clothing and McDonalds.
Matthew Duck, lecturer in sport and public services at Selby College, said: "After being unable to play for so long due to Covid-19 restrictions, it’s fantastic to see our sports teams up and running again this academic year.
"They are significantly benefitting from new training and sports kits which have been generously provided by local and national businesses, which we extremely grateful for."
CPI Corporate Solutions, of Sherburn, have sponsored the college’s female netball team, providing the team with a brand-new kit worth £350. McDonald's Selby branch contributed £250 towards the netball team hoodies.
Meanwhile, Co-op’s Selby branch and Classroom Clothing also donated £200 to help with kit sponsorship.
