COMMISSIONER Zoe Metcalfe is calling for people to answer her most recent query.

The recently appointed Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner of North Yorkshire is asking the people of the region an important question.

She wants people to inform her on how much money they think should be invested into local policing and fire and rescue from council tax bills from April next year.

Setting precepts for police and fire departments is one of Zoe’s requirements as Commissioner.

She wants to give everyone the chance to have their say prior to the amounts being decided. As such she has opened a survey for the people to complete.

The survey was launched on December 13 and will run until January 13. The consultation consists of both the survey and a representative sample of a thousand telephone calls.

Following the survey’s conclusion, Zoe will make her proposals to the Police, Fire and Crime panel in February.

Zoe said: ““One of my first duties will be to set the precepts for North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, something every Commissioner has to do every year.

It is never easy asking for more money, and I know that many individuals and families are facing financial pressures, so it is important you tell me how much you are prepared to invest in our emergency services so they can keep communities safe and feeling safe.

Please go online, take just a few minutes to have your say and I will ensure your views are reflected when decisions are made.”

Zoe was appointed to the position of North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner in November 2021 and has been making a consistent effort to involve the community that she aims to improve.

Zoe assumed the position she currently holds following the resignation of Philip Allott who left his post in October after a unanimous vote of no confidence during a police and crime panel meeting.

The former commissioner’s departure followed a mass protest against him after his comments regarding Sarah Everard. Thousands of people had signed a petition that called for his resignation.

Critics of Mr Allott, the former commissioner, included Keith Aspden who is vice-chair of the police and crime panel as well as the City of York Council leader.

Earlier this month she held her first public accountability meeting as newly-elected commissioner.

Ahead of this meeting she was vocal about her wishes for the public to be vocal and involved as she asked them to submit questions that would be answered throughout the meeting.

The survey can be completed at www.tellCommissionerZoe.co.uk and further details on the survey can also be found on the website.