ART LOVERS have one last chance to visit a pop-up art gallery in a former York tax office this weekend before it has to close for good.

Organisers of the Piccadilly Pop-Up Collective say they have been told they need to vacate the ex-HMRC offices in Piccadilly by December 28.

Artist Richard Kitchen, one of those renting studio space, said the news was disappointing but they had always known they would at some stage have to leave the building, which is set to be redeveloped.

He said it had been a great location where artists could work and display their works at very affordable rates, and where it had also been possible to mentor young artists, for example from York College.

Art lovers have been able to stop by every Saturday afternoon to view artwork created that week - ranging from painting, drawing and sculpture to collage, murals, graffiti, street art and photography- as part of a scheme by charity Uthink P.D.P.

The project’s mission has been to enhance cultural life in the city and make art accessible to as wide a range of people as possible.

People have been able to browse, chat to the artists and get the opportunity to buy some of the artwork on display.

Richard said: “After two years we have to say farewell this week to all our wonderful visitors. Come and help us celebrate our final weekend at No. 23!”

He said that on Sunday, there would be a festive market from 11am to 5pm, with ‘arts, crafts, music, gifts and more.’

The Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Chris Cullwick, visited the gallery with other members of the Civic Party on Saturday and praised its work in mentoring young artists.

He said: “Throughout the last six months, the civic party has grown to realise the tremendous creativity we have in this city. There are so many talented artists and creative individuals. In some cases it is the pandemic that has led to discovering or rediscovering and developing these talents.

“There are also many young people coming through our college and universities looking for opportunities to develop their craft. Working from home isn’t always possible or desirable but finding affordable studio space in the city where their talent can be nurtured is proving challenging.

“U-think is a great initiative which seeks to identify and utilise temporarily available spaces where creative communities can thrive.

“This initiative in the old tax office in Piccadilly has been just such a community; providing affordable workspace, mutual support and mentoring to young and new artists. It has provided space both to work and to exhibit.

“There is considerable pent up demand for such opportunities and I hope that other developers and those with suitable unused or underused spaces will see the many advantages of utilising them in this way.”

*The gallery will be open between 12pm and 6pm on Saturday, with admission free.