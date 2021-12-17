TEAMS from a popular York attraction are aiming to cover the distance from the North Pole to Hollywood and back before Christmas Eve.

Hollywood Bowl York has joined forces with Barnardo’s for the festive fundraising mission.

As part of the Race Santa challenge, Hollywood Bowl team members have been encouraged to walk, run, swim and cycle the 7,724 mile distance and back to raise money for the children’s charity.

The initiative is running throughout December, with teams logging their hours online in a bid to complete the full distance before Christmas Eve to beat Santa to it.

Hollywood Bowl team members also aim to tackle the 24 Peaks challenge in 2022, hiking the Yorkshire Three Peaks in just 24 hours, with each participant raising money for Barnodo's.

The bowling business opened at the LNER Community Stadium complex in York in October 2020, creating 30 new jobs at the time, from bar staff to managerial positions.

Steve Burns, chief executive officer at Hollywood Bowl, said: “Not only is the Race Santa activity a unique and fun way to raise essential funds for Barnardo’s, but it’s also been encouraging our teams to make the most of their well-being and leisure time and get them more active.

"We’re hopeful that with the involvement of all of our centre teams and Hemel support office that we will beat Santa to Hollywood and back in no time.”

Having started earlier in the year, Hollywood Bowl’s continued charity partnership with Barnardo’s will allow the bowling operator to fundraise throughout its 62 UK centres, including the site at Vangarde, to provide donations for Barnardo’s to continue its work.

Since the partnership began, Hollywood Bowl has already introduced a number of fundraising activities for guests and employees, including Go Green Days. This initiative sees team members incorporating green accessories into their outfits, and making a donation to the charity.

Martin Howard, senior corporate partnerships manager at Barnardo’s, said: “We are delighted that colleagues at Hollywood Bowl Group are racing Santa to Hollywood this Kidsmas!

"Their support will help us support the most vulnerable children, young people and families during the festive season and beyond - we wish the team the very best of luck with the challenge.”

The 28,000 square foot entertainment bowling venue features 24 ten-pin lanes, of which four are pre-bookable and VIP, as well as an American-style diner paying homage to its namesake by serving a range of classic burgers and hot dogs, along with a licensed bar with American pool tables.

It is part of the same company, Hollywood Bowl Group, as its neighbouring Puttstars, which launched at three new locations in 2020 - York, Leeds and Rochdale.