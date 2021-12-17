YORK residents have been left in the dark about the results of a consultation survey they took last year.

The City of York Council launched a consultation survey in April 2020, asking Acomb residents and businesses to share their views on Front Street and suggest what improvements needed to be made, and what needs to remain the same, for residents, businesses, and visitors alike.

However, the just under 1,300 residents who took part, including 27 businesses, have not heard anything back from the council since the survey closed in May 2020.

Councillor Andrew Waller, executive member for economy and strategic planning, at City of York Council, said: “The Acomb Front Street consultation has provided a range of potential projects and ideas to enhance Front Street and allow it to thrive, increase the amount of time residents and shoppers spend, and encourage business investment in the high street.

“The Council will look at what improvements can be made, and will consider the capital programme, alongside potential future funding bids.

“A report around this will presented in the new year. I would like to thank the many residents and businesses that took part in the consultation.”

Before the pandemic, the council planned to invest £50,000 in Front Street, however now, the available budget has decreased to £30,000.

The growth of Front Street, the main retail strip of Acomb, has continued to incline over the past three years according to the council.

The council has said that the street has a lower proportion of empty units than the national average - so while UK's high streets have seen a decreasing number of occupied shops, the number of shops on Front Street, as well as the City Centre, has significantly increased during this period.

This in turn has benefited economically following the pandemic, with more of Acomb's locals working from home - which was according to a commercial property agent last year when the survey was still open.

Therefore, the council have said that they want to consider how the pandemic has changed what Acomb residents do, and how Front Street can be tailored to reflect their daily habits in their plans to further boost the local economy.

In addition, the council are going to use 'Covid-secure market research', and conversations across social media to develop their ideas to enhance the potential future of Front Street to be at the 'heart of Acomb's secure and economic life'.

Plus, a market researcher called at the doors of 500 residents ahead of the survey's launch to ask them to voice their opinions.

The results of this survey will be reviewed before drawing up the final plans for the revamp of Front Street.