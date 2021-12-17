VILLAGERS outside York are taking part in a special memorial service to mark the 200th anniversary of the death of one of its historic inhabitants.

Fisher Murray, described on his headstone in Holy Trinity churchyard, Elvington near York as "a faithful Black servant", died 200 years ago on December 18, 1821.

His life will be commemorated in a short service at the church on Saturday at 9.30am on the 200th anniversary of his death.

Jo Young, Church Warden and a local parish councillor, said: "The grave of Fisher Murray is of widespread historical interest, featuring in articles and radio programmes over the years.

"Described on his headstone as a 'faithful Black servant who came from Madeira' and who then lived for 60 years with the Cheap family, travelled to England from Madeira with Thomas Cheap Esq, Consul of Madeira and wine merchant.

"Fisher Murray died on 18th December 1821 and little else s known about his life, but the prominence of his carved headstone suggests that he was a valued and loved member of the household.

"The son of Thomas Cheap, Rev Andrew Cheap, was responsible for building the earlier church which stood on the site, replaced later that century with the church that stands there today.

"To mark this bi-centenary and to acknowledge the history that lies behind this grave, there will be a commemorative service at 9.30am on 18th December at Elvington Church where the village and church will pay respects."

