BUSINESS leaders are calling for interest rates to be held at the current rate as the Bank of England decides what to do next.

With inflation rising at a rate of 5.1 per cent a year, the highest in 30 years, the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee is meeting tomorrow - but experts expect it to wait to see how the Omicron variant and 'Plan B' curbs will impact the economy.

The Yorkshire Shadow Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has unanimously argued for interest rates to be held at the current 0.1 per cent.

The MPC is a partnership between Clive Owen LLP and The Press, which considers the state of the region’s economy and enables business figures to argue their case for a shift, or hold, in the rate.

Rob Whitehead, of Clive Owen LLP, York, said: “The general overview is most businesses and sectors are doing quite well and are quite buoyant.

"We've got clients in the leisure industry that have done very well this year, but obviously there's still some uncertainty, and this latest working-from-home directive is going to impact that, as is people cancelling Christmas parties.”

Steve Lowe, sales director at The Press, said the high streets had got busier in recent months, and confidence had grown.

"But I think the last two weeks have just kicked confidence. People across all of our sectors are quite nervous of what the new year is going to bring. That's what will impact hugely on the economy.

"Newspaper advertising is a great indicator of the economy. I think the last two or three weeks have made everyone almost go back 12 months."

Delroy Beverley, regional chairman of the Institute of Directors, said business contacts had been enjoying an upturn, but Omicron had brought a new phase, challenges and a 'nervousness about a potential lockdown'.

Chris Greenall, at PIB Insurance, in York, said the pandemic had seen winners and losers, with the care home sector and construction doing well but hospitality needed 'critical' support.

Kerry Hope, of Castle Recruitment, Scarborough, said: “We are seeing a buoyant market in the permanent recruitment sector specifically. It's still a very tight labour market, but there's a mismatch between unemployment and jobs that are available."

She said candidates were 'very aware they have the upper hand', and expected higher wages, flexible working and working from home.

Charlene Lyons, of Black Sheep Brewery, said challenges for hospitality included the impact on retail and cancelled bookings in addition to 'cost increases, inflationary pressures, overheads, lack of support'.

Gary Smith, financial planner at Tilney Group, said businesses his company dealt with remained heavy with cash, pension funding continued and people were still looking to invest.

“Omicron is the biggest challenge, because unless the Chancellor announces a support package, with Christmas parties getting cancelled who's going to support the hospitality sector?"