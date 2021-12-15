THREE men and a woman have been banned recently at York Magistrates Court.
Ryan Simms, 27, of Wolsey Avenue, Cawood, was given a three-year driving ban. He pleaded guilty to failure to provide a breath sample and obstructing a police officer on Naburn Lane, Naburn. He was also given a 12-month community order with 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and 200 hours’ unpaid work, and ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Carl Russell Stewart, 31, of Danesgate, York, pleaded guilty to failure to provide a breath specimen and was banned from driving for three years. He was also fined £1,077 and ordered to pay a £108 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Mark Lund, 44, of Highfield Green, Sherburn-in-Elmet, pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and without insurance in South Milford. He was given a 12-month community order with 120 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. He was disqualified for a further 14 months.
Naomi Frances, Rhind, 33, of Crimple Avenue, Little Ribston near Wetherby, was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and was banned from driving for three years. She was also ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. She admitted drink driving on Leeds Road, Harrogate. The sentence included resentencing for an offence of failure to provide a specimen of blood when suspected of drink or drug driving in 2018 for which she had previously received a community order.
