A suspected whiskey thief drove the wrong way along the A64 in a police chase near York.
At 1am this morning a member of the public reported that many boxes of whiskey had been stolen from an HGV trailer at Wetherby services.
At 1.40am North Yorkshire Police's roads policing squad spotted a white MAN refrigerated van in what they considered to be suspicious circumstances near Bramham.
It failed to stop when ordered to do so and drove onto the A64 on the eastbound carriageway heading towards York.
As police pursued it, the van left the A64 at Copmanthorpe before rejoining and driving the wrong way, heading eastbound on the westbound carriageway.
At 2.10am, officers found the van in trees off the A64, near the Tadcaster Road slip road.
Minutes after the vehicle was located, a man covered in mud was spotted at the Askham Bar roundabout. The National Police Air Service police helicopter also assisted in the search.
Inside the van were boxes of whiskey matching the brand that had been stolen earlier. Checks revealed the vehicle had previously been reported stolen from the Leeds area.
A man in his 40s from Leeds in custody on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and theft from a vehicle.
