ARMED police and officers with dogs descended today on a long-closed York pub - for a training exercise.
The exercise was staged at the Buckles Inn at the side of the eastbound dual carriageway at Askham Bryan.
Several police vans were parked outside the premises while officers gathered on land to the rear, with signs telling passing motorists that police training was in progress.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment