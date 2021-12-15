YORK Central MP Rachael Maskell has resigned from the Labour shadow front bench over measures voted through to tackle the Omicron variant.

Ms Maskell said that while she thought everyone should get vaccinated, she could not agree with mandatory vaccination for all NHS and care staff - saying it was wrong to threaten staff who had worked so hard with the sack if they had concerns over the jab.

Her resignation came today (Wednesday), after MPs were last night asked to vote on a string of Covid measures in Parliament.

Ms Maskell said: “With the Omicron variant doubling every two days, and people now being hospitalised with this latest mutation, it is so important that everyone takes measures to keep one another safe. Last night the House of Commons was asked to vote on a number of measures.

“Firstly, mandatory vaccinations for NHS and care staff. I believe everyone should come forward for the vaccine, however if they have concerns, then they should be able to talk to a professional who can counsel them about the vaccine.

"Through supporting staff this way, 99 per cent of York’s care home staff have been vaccinated. However, threatening health and care staff with the sack after all they have done for us, is simply wrong, and it doesn’t work.

"The Government’s own figures show that 123,000 people could lose their jobs in the NHS and social care sector as a result of sacking people for not being vaccinated. This would be catastrophic at a time when the NHS is already overburdened.

"Better PPE and daily testing for staff who have not yet been vaccinated is one way of ensuring our health and care services are safe. I really trust that such measures will now be put in place here in York, rather than people handing in their notices.

“I therefore voted against the whip and resigned as a shadow minister because I believe in standing up for our health and care staff and resolving issues through working together, not by sacking people when they have genuine concerns.

"Our health and care staff have sacrificed everything for us, they are traumatised and exhausted by what they have witnessed this last year as they fought to keep people alive. We owe them everything. I am glad that in York we believe in following the evidence that supported conversations is the best way to manage this matter, and hope this is rolled out across the city."

Ms Maskell said that in a last-minute u-turn, Labour were able to stop the Government’s plan for Vaccine Passports; something she "couldn’t support".

She said: "Instead, people are now asked to show a negative lateral flow test at a venue door. This is far safer, as you can still transmit Covid even if you are vaccinated. However, if you want to show proof that you are vaccinated, then you can.

"In Wales they call this 'Flow before you go', which is an important thing for us all to do. A Lateral Flow Test doesn’t take long, and while not 100 per cent accurate, it is a good indicator whether or not we are carrying the virus.

“When you are out in the city, remember, that Covid, and especially Omicron can transmit between people really easily. Please wear a mask, keep your distance and keep up with hand hygiene, it really will make the difference. Everyone has done well in York by thinking of others before themselves, so let’s keep this up over Christmas. I will always put the people of our city first and now as I return to the backbenches, I will have more time to fight for your rights in Parliament.”