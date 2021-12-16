MANY of us will have our Christmas decorations up now - and can use them to make a statement about how we feel at this time of year.
How about this "Bah Humbug!" poster hanging from a window in South Esplanade - wonder if their favourite festive viewing is a double bill of Scrooge followed by The Grinch!
Scores of houses around York are lit up in a way to rival the Blackpool illuminations.
And there is a growing trend for advent windows, where neighbourhoods decorate windows during the month of December - like the one in our photograph from York city centre showing the three wise men following the star of Bethlehem.
We'd love to see the creative ways you are getting ready for Christmas.
From your trees, decorations and lights - both inside and outside your house - please share your photos and we in turn can share them with Press readers.
You can send your photos to us directly via the Send Now button at the bottom of this story.
