POLICE have launched a new framework setting out the direction of the service to improve the response to violence against woman and girls - which North Yorkshire Police has welcomed.

All police forces will work to challenge sexism and misogyny in policing and to build women and girls’ trust and confidence in police culture, standards and approach to violence against women and girls (VAWG).

Forces will communicate clearly and frequently that misogynistic, sexist and sexualised behaviour will not be tolerated by anyone in policing and strengthen a ‘call it out’ culture where men act as upstanders, not bystanders.

They will respond unequivocally to allegations of police-perpetrated abuse, learning from mistakes and best practice with an urgent review of all current allegations of sexual misconduct, domestic abuse and other VAWG-related offences against officers and staff, ensuring that they are being investigated fully and quickly.

Speaking on the new framework, Deputy Chief Constable Phil Cain, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "We welcome the new national framework and fully support it. It clearly sets out what is required of policing to improve the response to violence against women and girls and the crimes that disproportionately affect women.

"North Yorkshire Police has already adopted violence against women and girls as a strategic priority, alongside domestic abuse and child abuse, to provide a greater focus and to build on the work that already goes on to investigate, bring offenders to justice and safeguard victims of all genders.

"We recognise that violence against women and girls is a wider societal problem which requires a collaborative solution. We continue to work proactively with our partner agencies to identify both serial perpetrators of abuse and those who are displaying early signs of abusive behaviour.

“I cannot emphasise enough the commitment we have to reduce and eliminate the threat of harm in our communities and we will continue to work closely alongside our key partners to deliver a safer future for all.

“To anyone who is experiencing violence, abuse or intimidation, I would ask you to please speak to North Yorkshire Police. You will be listened to, you will be believed and respected and we will do everything in our power to help you.”

Over the past year, North Yorkshire Police officers and staff have undergone some domestic abuse training delivered by the national domestic abuse charity, SafeLives. Designed to challenge attitudes and behaviours, it provides an insight into the nature of coercive control and domestic abuse, enabling officers to identify the signs of abuse, understand the behaviours in play and provide more effective safeguarding to victims.

Also speaking on the framework, North Yorkshire's Police Fire and Crime Commissioner, Zoë Metcalfe, said: “I was elected on a mandate to take urgent action to make women and girls safer – and to counter domestic and sexual violence and abuse, as well as preventing offending behaviour.

“It is right that policing recognises that it has work to do to build trust and confidence and I expect North Yorkshire Police to deliver on its commitments under the national strategy – and we have agreed to work together to ensure that the causes and effects of violence against women and girls are addressed within a strategy which continues to transform the situation in York and North Yorkshire.

“My team are already listening to victims, with lived experience of these crimes – and working with organisations who support them, to assemble our joint strategy."

If you do not want to speak to the police, help is still available. IDAS is the largest specialist charity in Yorkshire which provides free, confidential support services to anyone in York or North Yorkshire experiencing or affected by domestic abuse or sexual violence.

Visit www.idas.org.uk for more information or call 03000 110 110.