ARE the impish Christmas elves making mischief again in York this year?

The Elf on the Shelf craze is popular once more - and many people are posting their photos on social media.

We'd love to see what your mischievous elves are up to.

Why not share your ideas with readers?

We're calling on all creative parents in York to send in photos of what their cheeky toy elves are up to this year.

And we will share the best with readers in The Press and online.

Every year from December 1, households across the country are visited by cheeky toy elves, who ‘spy’ on children and report their behaviour, both good and bad, back to Santa in the run-up to Christmas.

Parents are supposed to move the puppet around the house each day to create the illusion that he is popping up somewhere new.

The popular Elf on the Shelf character has become a Christmas tradition for many families. Many families buy the branded Elf on the Shelf toy but also a range of look-a-like characters too.

As the edge closet to Christmas, the elves may need a little bit of inspiration from their North Pole colleagues for some new nightly antics to get up to if ideas start to run a little slow.

So please send us photos and stories of what your elves have been getting up to in your house in the York area.

The tradition began in the US , where the arrival - and movement - of the small Christmas dolls are big talking points.

And the craze has clearly caught on here.

So let's see what the elves of York are up to.

