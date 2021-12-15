FORTY-FIVE Covid patients are now being treated at York and Scarborough hospitals, with three of them in intensive care.
The York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust revealed earlier this week that it briefly did not have any Covid patients in ICU, for one of the first times since the pandemic began.
The total number of Covid patients is down on the peak of over 80 in November, and considerably lower than the peak of 242 during the second wave in January.
