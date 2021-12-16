A FESTIVAL of Christmas is bringing an extra sprinkling of magic to York in the build-up to the big day.

Popular family attraction, the Web Adventure Park in Wigginton Road, has laid on a feast of festive fun each weekend this month and in the final days before Christmas.

Families are being invited to enjoy an audience with Father Christmas and a few cheeky elves at the 'Web Winter Wonderland', and to meet real reindeers Donner and Blitzen, who have joined the park's animal enclosure.

It is the latest experience to be staged at the site where owner Janice Dunphy has invested in creating a whole new outdoor setting to protect her business following months of semi-permanent closure for its indoor play area due to Covid restrictions.

"Once you enter the Winter Wonderland, you’ll find Father Christmas and his elves checking the naughty and nice list. If you’re lucky enough to be on the nice list, the elves may have a special gift for you," she said.

Janice hopes the twinkling lights, Christmas trees, festive characters, and dose of magic will bring a fun-filled boost for families following the challenges of the past year - as well as for local businesses involved in the venture.

"We have used local companies to supply trees, labour and most of the items required to offer our Christmas event," she said.

"Supporting local is so important to us as we feel very much part of the local community.

"We were the only grotto open last year and hopefully those people who came to see us will be surprised to see the improvements we have made this year. Investing nearly £500,000 in the park, we are hoping that the visitor experience is getting better and better.

"We wish everyone a very merry Christmas and whatever this new variant throws at us we have plan a, b, c and d to allow the park to offer an amazing safe experience for our guests."

Tickets include unlimited rides at the Christmas Fairground, which features the Double Carousel, Helter-skelter, Balloons, Pony Express, Cups and Saucers, Crazy Bulls, a brand-new Wave Swinger, and more.

Dazzling Darren is showcasing his Christmas Magic performances, accompanied by an Elf on the Shelf show.

The wonderland has something for all weathers, with both indoor and outdoor play areas for children, including special areas for babies up to bigger children, with luxury hot chocolate and wine available for adults.

As part of the Toddle into Christmas festival for babies and pre-school children until Friday, Father Christmas will be in his grotto with his elves, and children will receive a small gift.

There are five children’s rides available from 10am to 2.30pm, with as many turns as they want on the Carousel, Teacups, Formula, Pony Express, and the Balloon ride.