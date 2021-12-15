A NORTH Yorkshire hospice has thanked supporters for everything they have done to help during the pandemic - and has announced it will be expanding its services.
As 2021 draws to a close, Saint Catherine's Hospice is expanding some of its services and restarting others which were paused or delivered differently during the Covid-19 pandemic, such welcoming day patients into the Wellbeing Centre.
These developments have been made possible due to the continued support of the local community, which has helped the hospice’s voluntary income recover.
Mike Wilkerson, chief executive, said: "The community has truly rallied around, with customers returning to our charity shops in their thousands, people raising funds in their own way and also signing up to our events which are thankfully now restarting.
"Thank you to each and every one of you who has helped us – we couldn’t have done it without you."
The services provided by Saint Catherine’s, which include end-of-life care in the hospice and at home, bereavement counselling, education, outpatient clinics, clinical nurse specialists and more, are provided free of charge to patients and their loved ones. The services cost around £5 million a year to provide and the hospice needs to raise around £8,000 a day.
