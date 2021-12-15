AN ELDERLY woman was trapped in a car after it was involved in a crash with a tanker on the A1079 between York and Hull.

Humberside Fire & Rescue Service said the crash happened at 2.47pm yesterday at Shiptonthorpe.

It said firefighters released an elderly woman who was trapped in the car by removing a door using hydraulic cutters.

It added that crews administered oxygen to the casualty until the arrival of an ambulance, which took her to hospital.