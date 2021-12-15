AN ELDERLY woman was trapped in a car after it was involved in a crash with a tanker on the A1079 between York and Hull.
Humberside Fire & Rescue Service said the crash happened at 2.47pm yesterday at Shiptonthorpe.
It said firefighters released an elderly woman who was trapped in the car by removing a door using hydraulic cutters.
It added that crews administered oxygen to the casualty until the arrival of an ambulance, which took her to hospital.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.