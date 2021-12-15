SPRINGSTEEN fans are in for a treat when a popular East Yorkshire venue kick starts the New Year with a live show with a seven piece band.
Bootleg Boss, a UK based seven-piece band that perform the classic songs of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, will perform live at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) on Friday January 14.
PAC Director, Janet Farmer, said: “What better way to kick start the new year than with a celebration of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band. And what a perfect gift this Christmas for the Springsteen fan in your life.
“We’ve got so many fantastic live events planned for our audiences next year, Bootleg Boss really are the perfect way to beat the January blues.”
Formed in 2012 this accomplished and exciting live band features Kev Jamieson as the vocal-singing, guitar-playing, harmonica-blowing, band-leading, audience-engaging, dance-inducing, singalong-inspiring Boss.
A spokesperson said: "If you were born to run down backstreets, across badlands and to go dancing in the dark in a brilliant disguise, Bootleg Boss is the band you need to see."
Tickets for Bootleg Boss live at PAC, which are £20.00 each, are on sale now at the PAC website or the Box Office on 01759 301547.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.