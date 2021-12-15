AN ENERGY giant has unveiled plans to invest about £40 million at its North Yorkshire power station during 2022.

Drax is planning the capital investments as part of its continuing efforts to become Europe’s biggest decarbonisation project.

The investment would be on the first phase of its carbon capture project and ensuring it remains on track to begin delivering negative emissions technology in 2027.

Drax Power Station which produces 12 per cent of the UK’s renewable electricity has selected Worley to begin the front-end engineering and design work at the start of 2022.

It may also work with Worley on the subsequent design and build phases of the bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) project, subject to contract.

Drax will also start site preparation works for BECCS across Drax Power Station, including relocation and decommissioning work of coal infrastructure to make space.

Drax’s coal units are due to close in September 2022 following the end of its capacity market obligations.

The BECCS project aims to capture and permanently lock away at least eight million tonnes of CO2 a year.

Drax is the largest decarbonisation project in Europe, having converted its power station to use sustainable biomass instead of coal, reducing its emissions by more than 90 per cent.

Will Gardiner, Drax Group CEO, said: “Our investment in BECCS and the signing of this contract with Worley demonstrates Drax’s commitment to deliver a vital technology which is urgently needed to address the climate crisis.

"It’s no longer enough to reduce emissions – the world has got to start removing carbon from the atmosphere if we are to avert this climate crisis.

“The Government’s ambition for BECCS and its backing for the East Coast Cluster further demonstrates the vital role this negative emissions technology at Drax can play in helping the UK reach its net zero targets, as well as creating and protecting thousands of jobs and kickstarting a new green economy.”

Worley is a global provider of professional project and asset services, delivering engineering, procurement and construction, as well as consulting services for the energy, chemicals and resources sectors.

The announcement follows Drax’s decision in the summer to partner with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group as its technology partner.

The company also outlined its ambition to source 80 per cent of the construction materials and services from UK supply chain.

Drax has already started the planning process. If successful, work could get underway to build BECCS at Drax in 2024.

No final investment decision has been taken. Subject to regulatory support from the UK government, the development could see the first BECCS unit operational in 2027, with the second commissioned in 2030.

This would enable Drax to achieve its ambition to be a carbon negative company by 2030.