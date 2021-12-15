FIREFIGHTERS were called out to a large fire in a York village.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at about 5.48pm yesterday (December 14) after reports of a fire in Rufforth.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews responded to reports of a large fire in the open.

"On arrival they found the fire involved a pile of waste such as tree roots.

"It was left to burn out under supervision."