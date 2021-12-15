FIREFIGHTERS were called out to a large fire in a York village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at about 5.48pm yesterday (December 14) after reports of a fire in Rufforth.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews responded to reports of a large fire in the open.
"On arrival they found the fire involved a pile of waste such as tree roots.
"It was left to burn out under supervision."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.