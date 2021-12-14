POLICE are trying to trace four men after a theft.
North Yorkshire Police say that it happened at the Tesco store at Askham Bar in York on October 20 and involved a high-value theft of razor blades and ink cartridges.
Officers have only now released these images and they are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in them as they believe they will have information to assist the investigation.
If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Toby Spencer or email 001258@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12210227465 when passing on information.
