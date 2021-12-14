YORK Outer's Tory MP has explained why he rebelled tonight against two of his own Government's Plan B proposals, aimed at tackling the threat posed by the Covid Omicron variant.

Julian Sturdy said he voted against both ‘vaccine passports’ for some venues and also mandating vaccination for frontline health workers, but reluctantly supported Ministers on reintroducing compulsory indoor mask wearing.

He said he believed this struck the right balance between addressing the Omicron infection wave, the precise effect of which remained uncertain at this stage, and opposing the imposition of unacceptable controls on the public, which had already damaged everyday life for far too long.

"I cannot simply accept ‘Plan B’ measures in full, as I have big reservations about getting into a stop-start state of emergency every time the virus mutates," he said.

"Returning to restrictions will have a chilling effect on our city’s economic recovery, threatening local livelihoods when we can least afford it.

"I also don’t want residents to live in a permanent climate of fear, and think we need to shift towards living safely with the virus, rather than constantly curtailing everyday life."

The MP said Omicron was 'unquestionably a serious challenge,' because of its apparent potential to be more infectious that previous coronavirus variants, meaning it could still have a major impact even if it produced milder illness.

"Therefore, ugly restraint as they are, I accept the Government’s case for compulsory face coverings in indoor settings as this represents a proportionate response to the infection wave that keeps premises open safely," he said.

"Crucially, hospitality is exempted, offering important respite for York venues needing to trade normally during a damaged Christmas season."

He said he also supported the Government’s plan to address Omicron mainly through ramping up the booster programme, offering one to all adults before the end of 2021, rather than through a 'knee-jerk shift towards renewed lockdown.'

He said he would be having his own booster this week, and welcomed local plans to speed up York’s vaccination effort.

"However, I will not support vaccine passports/ compulsory covid test results for large events and nightclubs, as they will divide society and reduce trust in the Government virus response.

" I have consistently opposed any move to vaccine passports, and signed a public declaration to resist them earlier this year, because I fear this as a discriminatory step that could exclude people from participating fully in everyday life.

"A legal requirement to show health information or lose access to amenities would set our society on an authoritarian course, as if allowed in this context their use could easily be widened."

He also said that given that over 90 per cent of frontline health service staff were already vaccinated, it struck him as unnecessary to take the 'very questionable' step of compulsory medication, which set a dangerous precedent, and he was also alarmed by predictions that over 70,000 NHS staff might leave rather than accept this.

He said he would support the Government where it focussed on boosters and proportionate measures, but would oppose further 'draconian' regulations