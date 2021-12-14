BURGLARS struck in a York street.
North Yorkshire Police say they're appealing for witnesses and information about a burglary that occurred near Bootham.
It happened on St Mary's Lane, between midnight and 1am on Tuesday (December 14), and involved three men who broke into a building and stole construction tools.
A police spokesman said: "Did you see three men acting suspiciously around the time in question?
"Have you seen any discarded tools or been offered some for sale?
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Hallam. You can also email phil.hallam@northyorkshire.police.uk.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200082655."
