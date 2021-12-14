A 90-YEAR-OLD woman who was injured in a crash near York between a VW and a Porsche has died.
North Yorkshire Police said the woman was a passenger in the VW Up!which collided with a black Porsche Cayenne SUV on the A19 at Skelton at about 1.10pm last Thursday.
It said the Porsche was heading north and then slowed down to turn right onto St Giles Road.
The yellow VW Up! car was following behind and crashed into the rear of the Porsche, with both vehicles coming off the road to the nearside.
It said the woman driving the VW suffered a serious hand injury which required medical attention but her 90-year-old passenger, from York, was injured and she died several days after the collision.
The man driving the Porsche and the woman passenger escaped injury.
Witness to the collision, motorists with relevant dash-cam footage or anyone who recalls seeing either the black Porsche Cayenne or the yellow VW Up! prior the incident, are urged to phone 101, select option 2, and ask for Laura Cleary, or email laura.cleary@northyorkshire.police.uk quoting reference number 12210257735.
