York Outer MP Julian Sturdy joined the Tory rebellion against the Government's proposals tonight.
He was among nearly 100 MPs from the Conservative party who voted against introducing Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and other big venues.
The proposals passed comfortably because the Labour Party voted with the Government, following its leader Sir Keir Starmer's statement at the weekend that it would "act in the national interest".
The size of the rebellion meant that if the opposition parties had voted against the proposals, the motion in the House of Commons would have failed.
The total figures were 369 for Covid passes, 126 against.
Other motions for anti-coronavirus measures also passed.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.