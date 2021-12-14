FOUR thieves were among recent cases at York Magistrates Court.
Owen Christopher Barker, 54, of no fixed address, was banned from Boyes in York for a year as part of a 12-month community order. He pleaded guilty to stealing a TV antenna worth £18 from the shop. He was also ordered to do 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Constantin Soponaru, 27, of Hampstead Road, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, admitted stealing £664 worth of perfume gift sets from Boots in Coney Street. He was fined £250 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Alex David Kenneth Ogden, 25, of Union Terrace, York, admitted stealing sweets worth £98.01 from Marks and Spencers garage shop in Lawrence Street, York, and toiletries worth £13 from Boyes in Goodramgate, York. He was given a 12-month community order with a six-week nightly curfew from 7pm to 7am and 20 days’ rehabilitative activities.
Michael Myers, 42, of St Olaves Road, Clifton, was jailed for 15 weeks. He pleaded guilty to stealing meat and other items worth £35 from Sainsbury’s in Piccadilly and breaching a suspended prison sentence. He was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
