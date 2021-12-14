RAW sewage has been dumped into York’s rivers almost 2,400 times in a year, a councillor has revealed.

Cllr Paula Widdowson revealed the shocking statistic while calling for action to clean up the Foss and the Ouse.

She said that according to data from the River’s Trust, water companies dumped raw sewage 2,392 times into the rivers in York in 2020 alone, for a total of 14,838 hours.

The Liberal Democrat executive member for environment and climate change on City of York Council said that this was despite water companies only being allowed to dump raw sewage in the ‘most extreme of circumstances'.

She said: “York’s rivers are the lifeblood of our local ecosystem and natural beauty, yet for decades, water companies have been allowed to mistreat them and get away with it.

“It is time we reversed this trend, which is why we’re urging councillors to join us and clean up our rivers.

“We must take the lead with our local partners to monitor our local waterways to uncover the extent of the damage and work to stop the pollution of our rivers.”

She said she wanted the council to work with Yorkshire Water and the Environment Agency to address sewage discharges and water quality data monitoring, as well as lobby Government for the necessary funding, regulatory powers and policy changes to restore the health of Britain’s rivers.

She added that there had been a backlash against a parliamentary vote in October to crack down on the dumping of sewage from storm overflows.

The Press reported in August how sewage had poured into York’s River Foss and residents’ gardens and garages following a sewer main burst in Haxby.

One Haxby resident claimed the burst erupted through the road surface in Landing Lane like a ‘major explosion of sewage,’ while others complained at how long it took Yorkshire Water to come and mend the pipe.

The Environment Agency investigated afterwards whether the spillage was partially responsible for fish becoming distressed and dying in the river downstream in York, two days later, when it began a pumping operation to try to aerate the water.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said yesterday: “Water companies across the UK have combined sewer overflows (CSOs) on their networks, which reduce the risk of sewage backing up and flooding homes and businesses during heavy rainfall.

“We are committed to further improving the environmental performance of our wastewater assets as pollution in rivers is not something that we or our customers want.

“We take our environmental responsibilities very seriously and making improvements in river quality is a key priority in our future plans, which includes further efforts to reduce intermittent discharges from CSOs.”