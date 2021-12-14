A MAJOR road is closed both ways after an accident.
The A1079 between York and Hull is closed at York Road Shiptonthorpe with queueing traffic due to an accident between Shipton Lane near the Mumbai Lounge resturant and the A614 Shiptonthorpe roundabout.
The road was closed at about 4.15pm.
It's not known whether anyone has been injured at this point.
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area if at all possible.
More to follow.
Emergency services are in attendance at a serious road traffic collision on the A1079. The road is currently closed between the SHIPTONTHORPE roundabout and SHIPTON lane. pic.twitter.com/FMm8JZXnZW— Humberside Police (@Humberbeat) December 14, 2021
