A YORK woman has spoken out about her battle to deal with life-affecting tinnitus.

Claire Brown is one of the millions of people across the UK who suffer from the condition and she says her case is severe, especially in her right ear. And while she hasn’t had it medically confirmed how her battle with tinnitus started, she has a good idea of when her ears began to ring during ‘every second of every day’.

She said: “I had a really nasty fall a few years back and bumped my head. I had a concussion. This has never been confirmed, but I believe the tinnitus started after that. That’s the only thing I can pinpoint.”

Claire, 50, who lives in Dunnington, works in the betting industry and is a trainee counsellor, was in her 40s at the time and says she loved going out, attending gigs and listening to music. “I still act like I’m 25,” she said.

But tinnitus has had a significant impact on her life since. It affects her sleep, her job, and her mental health. She has had to make significant changes to her lifestyle and seek advice from leading specialists in order to cope with the constant ringing sensation she has in her ears.

As she approached her 50th birthday in September, Claire was told that she would require hearing aids and eventually sought help from Boots Hearingcare.

Claire said: “I was really dubious at first. It was really difficult for me. I was only coming up to 50-years-old and, because of the stigma that surrounds hearing aids, I was concerned about it.

“I’ve also got short hair, another reason why I was so conscious and, to be honest, a little bit embarrassed. I’m still in the early stages, but because I did my homework, I think that has helped me get my head around it and understand it.”

“I ended up at Boots Hearingcare at that point and audiologist Alex Barrett has just been fantastic. She talked to me like I was a person, like what I was going through was normal and helped me understand it.

“Hearing aids are something most people associate with the big things that used to sit on the ear. People don’t realise how far they have come technologically, nor how small and compact they are now.

“I link hearing aids back to when I was a kid and I used to see people wearing these things that just couldn’t be missed. Hearing aids just aren’t like that anymore.”

The stigma attached to hearing aids was felt first-hand by Claire during a get together with her brother. She added: “I went out with my brother, his wife, and my husband earlier this year. I was wearing my hearing aid around my ear and I mentioned it to my brother. He said he’d seen it, he’d just not mentioned anything about it. I thought I was hiding it really well and I felt so strange at that point. It was like a secret I was carrying had been discovered.”

Claire is not alone with this. Data from RNID - the national hearing loss charity - also reports that, in the UK, more than 40% of people over 50 years old have hearing loss, rising to more than 70% of people over the age of 70.

“It’s about stepping through the door, whether it’s NHS or private. The best thing you can do in that position is to talk to someone who knows it inside out,” she said.

“The first thing you have to do is admit you need help with it. The sooner you do something about it, the sooner you can improve your life. I think the messaging needs to improve as well.

“It comes back to the stigma. A lot of that comes from people in a similar position to me that think of hearing aids as something that is horrible to look at.

“I was talking to my neighbour and she showed me her hearing aids and talked me through her experiences. That was a key thing for me and made me feel comfortable enough to seek help for my own problem.”

Alex Barrett, the audiologist at Boots Hearingcare’s York store who saw Claire, said: “Hearing loss and difficulties associated with hearing loss should not be seen as something to be ashamed of, being courageous and brave about it as Claire has been is the way forward.

“We are able to help and support in a number of areas and having a hearing check is something that should be seen as routine as an eye exam. As a clinician, there is nothing more rewarding than getting the best possible outcome for someone.

“Whether that be a hearing solution for someone like Claire, or being able to say to someone that there is no issue with their hearing and discuss some communication tactics which may support or help them in a busy environment.”

Top tips for identifying tinnitus and what causes it

Tinnitus has one main symptom: hearing sound that’s not associated with any external cause. This can be anything from hissing and waves crashing to full-on roaring, buzzing, whistling or ringing; what you hear varies from person to person.

The volume level of these ‘phantom’ noises may vary or stay constant, and the noises themselves may come and go completely.

Secondary symptoms of tinnitus include:

• Hearing that’s not as good as before

• Sensitivity to everyday sounds (hyperacusis)

If you have persistent tinnitus, it’s only in one ear, or if your tinnitus is accompanied by dizziness and/or balance issues, it’s advised that you speak to your doctor.

If you suffer from tinnitus, you might also find that your hearing is affected. If this persists once any underlying cause, such as an infection, has been treated and cleared up, it’s important that you speak to your GP.

They may refer you to an ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist, who will be able to investigate further. They’ll also be able to suggest ways to deal with the issue, such as hearing aids or help you manage the condition.

There are a number of signs to look out for that could lead to the manifestation of tinnitus include:

• Earwax build-up - too much earwax can block your ear canal, which can affect your hearing and eardrum, and cause tinnitus.

• Eardrum perforation - injuries to or infections in your outer or middle ear can result in a ruptured eardrum, and this can cause tinnitus.

• Ear infection - you might experience temporary tinnitus as a result of an infection in your middle ear, as the increased amount of fluid can affect your hearing. Your tinnitus should ease once the infection has cleared up.

• Medication side effects - some medicines, such as antibiotics, aspirin, chemotherapy medication and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can cause tinnitus.

• Prolonged exposure to loud noise - listening to music at too high a volume, as well as sirens, machinery and traffic can all cause tinnitus if you’re exposed for a long period of time.

• Cholesteatoma - often caused by an ear infection, this growth of skin cells collects behind the eardrum and can lead to hearing loss and tinnitus.

• Illness - diseases and conditions such as multiple sclerosis and cancers in the throat, nose or brain can cause tinnitus that usually only affects one ear (unilateral tinnitus).

• Ménière’s disease - this disease can cause a build-up of fluid in your inner ear, which can result in tinnitus, as well as dizziness and hearing loss.