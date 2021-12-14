YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased by more than 20 - and more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by 22, taking it to 438.4 cases per 100,000 population. The PHE data shows that a further 121 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 30,713.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by seven, taking it to 384.3 cases per 100,000 population. A further 338 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 92,107.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 12, taking it to 452.8 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 224 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 53,304.
Across the UK, a further 54,661 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 10,873,468.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.