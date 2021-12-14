A NORTH Yorkshire-based brewery has announced the return of two "highly popular" Christmas brews in time for the festive season.
Black Sheep Brewery has this week announced the return of 'Blitzen' - giving customers the chance to stock their bars with a proper festive favourite. First launched in 2014, the festive Ruby Ale is made with Cascade and Goldings hops, orange and mixed peels as well as Muscovado sugar.
Along with Blitzen, Black Sheep is also set to relaunch the York Brewery ‘Snowflake’ beer as part of its seasonal calendar. Snowflake is a 3.7 per cent Festive Pale Ale brewed with a duo of American hops, offering a citrus punch with a crisp, clean finish.
Jonny Kirkham, head of sales and marketing at Black Sheep Brewery, said: "There’s a lot of confidence across the hospitality industry that pubs will be able to trade with fewer restrictions this year, after the large disruptions to the on-trade last December.
"We’re thrilled to be able to help customers enjoy a Christmas tipple as they celebrate the festive season this year and make up for lost time."
Blitzen was released to on-trade customers in cask from November 22 and will be available in pubs throughout the festive period.
