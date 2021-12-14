A HOSPITAL has issued a crutch and walking stick amnesty.

Staff at Harrogate District Hospital are asking the public to return any crutches and walking sticks they no longer use after £14,000 was spent on purchasing new crutches this year.

A spokesperson said that, typically, only 50 per cent were returned, leading to shortages which could affect treatment for new patients.

Karen Alford, Therapy Team Lead,said: “Our orders of crutches have been getting less reliable over the past few months and we are now at a point where delivery dates keep being rescheduled and moved further back.

“This has created a significant problem with our supply of crutches and is happening across the country with lots of other equipment.

“We would ask our former patients who have now recovered to return their crutches and walking sticks so that we can help other people. You may have forgotten you have them and they may be hiding in cupboards or behind sofas, so we would ask you to take a look and return any you find as soon as possible.”

Spare crutches and sticks can be handed over to Therapy Services reception at Harrogate District Hospital. All are thoroughly cleaned before they are used by other patients.