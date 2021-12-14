A MAN who used fake Covid test results as he tried to avoid justice has been jailed for 10 weeks.
Steven Brian Hill, 40, failed to attend at Harrogate Magistrates Court on October 21 and December 2 to answer for an attempted charity box theft and another offence.
On the first occasion, magistrates allowed him to keep his liberty and bailed him in his absence until December 2.
When he failed to attend on the second occasion, they issued a warrant.
Police arrested him and brought before them in custody the next day.
Hill, of Harewood Road, Harrogate, pleaded guilty to two charges of failure to attend court and was jailed for five weeks on each consecutively.
Magistrates said he “deliberately failed to attend at court, had lied to the court and provided fraudulent Covid test results”.
Hill also pleaded guilty to handling a stolen bicycle worth £250 and attempting to steal a charity cash box in Phase4 computer business on Regent Parade, Harrogate. He was given one week for each offence, to be served concurrently with the 10 weeks for failure to attend court.
Magistrates said he had a “flagrant disregard for people and their property.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.