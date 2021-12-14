PLANS for an HGV skills bootcamp and a recruitment drive to fill care roles have been unveiled - as York sees a drop in the number of low income families seeking support.

Figures show that 11,816 people in the city were claiming Universal Credit to help support their living costs at the latest count on November 11, according to local authority data.

This was a fall from the 11,844 claimants the previous month.

"It is all going in the right direction," said Wendy Mangan, employer and partnership manager for York.

"The good news is it looks like the end of furlough has not resulted in sweeping job losses."

Nationally, Britain’s jobs market has strengthened further despite furlough ending as the number of payrolled workers jumped by a record 257,000 last month.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there was 'still no sign' that the closing of the furlough support scheme in September had affected the jobs market.

The number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 0.9 per cent between October and November to 29.4 million.

The unemployment rate fell once more, to 4.2 per cent in the three months to October, which is the lowest rate since spring 2020 and down from 4.3 per cent the previous quarter.

Vacancies also jumped to another new record – up 184,700 to 1.22 million between September and November, though there were signs of the recruitment crisis easing as the ONS reported an 80,000 drop month-on-month – the first fall since February.

But it comes amid fears over the impact on the economy of the highly infectious Omicron variant of coronavirus and new restrictions to control Covid-19.

In Ryedale, 3,368 people were claiming Universal Credit in November, slightly down on the 3,372 figures for October.

In Selby, those figures were 5,345, up from October's 5,270, while in Harrogate, there were 9,417 claimants in November, up from 9,386.

Wendy said: “Over the last year our local jobcentres have stepped up to support local people and businesses affected by the pandemic.

"We have employed extra work coaches to our existing workforce, all offering jobseekers individual, tailored help.

"The Kickstart scheme has been a great success. Good quality work has been provided for young people worst affected by the pandemic, with local employers, such as LNER and Portakabin.

"In the new year we’ll be running a recruitment campaign promoting the different roles in the care sector. Also, as older workers have been hit hard by the pandemic too, we’ll be highlighting the support available for the over 50s."

Minister for Employment Mims Davies MP said: “With the number of people on payrolls now above pre-pandemic levels across every region and age group, including the biggest monthly increase on record in November, it’s clear our Plan for Jobs is working.

“As we look ahead to next year, we remain wholeheartedly committed to helping employers recruit for the record number of opportunities out there and to giving people – at any age and any career stage – the support and skills they need to confidently land their next role."

All eyes will now be on the Bank of England on Thursday to see if it will hold off on an interest rates rise in light of the latest figures.

In York, events being held to promote and fill job vacancies include HGV skills bootcamps, which last for up to 16 weeks, leading to a category C licence. These are ongoing, with rolling starts.

A sector-based academy programme (SWAP) with Knaresborough-based Ilke Homes is proving popular and is still accepting participants.

The 10-day online course is focusing on warehouse and assembly jobs for green modular homes.

Full training and a guaranteed job interview will be offered to participants. No experience is required, and transport will be provided from York Railway Station to the Knaresborough site.

Another training opportunity which has already proved popular is a SWAP for trainee bus drivers with Morse Coaches at Sheriff Hutton. A full driving licence and at least one year’s driving experience is required, with various hours offered. Driving offences will be considered.

Meanwhile, Job Centre work coaches are running weekly group sessions for 18 to 24-year-olds, offering employability skills support with details of the latest vacancies.

Each week, Kickstart employers attend the sessions to share information about their companies and vacancies, and interview the young people to give them the best possible opportunity of securing employment that is right for them.

Other opportunities include:

A CSCS five-day preparation course starting on January 17, 2022. Candidates will sit the CSCS labourers exam for a five-year Green card.

A two-week digital inclusion course, starts from January 24, at The Marriott Hotel, Tadcaster Road.

A SIA Door Supervisor SWAP starts on January 24 for three weeks, with guaranteed job interviews.

A two-day receptionist SWAP is being held on January 17 and 18 at Double-tree by Hilton Hotel on Monkgate. Guaranteed job interviews with Double-Tree and Hampton by Hilton Hotels.

Courses to gain Google IT certificates for those looking to start a career in IT Support, Data Analyst, Project Manager or UX Designer are being delivered online.

Anyone interested in these should contact their Job Centre work coach.