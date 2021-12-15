Efforts to tackle pigeons leaving their mark on York's flagship library are to be stepped up.

Explore York Libraries seeks to install clear-coloured bird netting across the whole recess which contains a staircase window at the front of the Grade II listed building in Library Square.

If approved, the netting would be similar to what is already used at York Crown Court.

The planning application to City of York Council says existing anti-perching devices, including wires and spikes placed above and around the main entrance area have failed to deter pigeons from making nests behind the columns above the main roof.

These nests block rainwater outlets above the main entrance, increasing the risk of damaging water penetration into the building.

"The ongoing presence of pigeons has resulted in significant guano accumulation, and often carcasses, collecting at the base of the recess in front of the staircase window," the application continued.

Such mess can also be found on the fine stonework surround of the staircase, which is not only unsightly, but its acidic nature could cause long term damage.

Access to clear the recess in front of the staircase window is both difficult and costly, needing labour, barriers and Highways License every six months, which "is a drain on the Libraries limited financial resources."

The application added the netting would be more visually intrusive but would give the library more protection and avoid "negative health implications of pigeon guano and carcasses."